25.03.2022 16:07:00
2 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now
Growth stocks are floundering with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index down over 10% to roughly 14,000 year to date. But investors have another option: value stocks. Let's explore why Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Altria Group (NYSE: MO) could offer exceptional bang for your buck in this challenging market. Ford Motor Company is a legacy automaker reinventing itself with a pivot to electric vehicles (EVs). The company's established brands and rock-bottom valuation could make it a great bet as the opportunity expands. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
