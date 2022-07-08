|
08.07.2022 14:24:43
2 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now
It's human nature to reach for the "sell" button when the market is going down. Warren Buffett's old adage about being greedy when others are fearful (and vice versa) sounds great in theory but is difficult to follow in practice.So I understand if you're not exactly itching to put your money to work in the current market. The three leading market indexes are down by double-digit percentages in 2022 and nearly 80% of the stocks in the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) index are losing value this year. Everybody else is selling, and arguably for good reason -- so why shouldn't you follow suit?This is exactly the kind of wealth-building moment in time that Buffett was referring to, though. If you're finding top-quality companies to invest in right now, the low-priced entry point will give you an advantage in the long run. Another well-known Buffett aphorism compares the market to a popularity contest in the short term but a weighing machine on a long time scale. Great businesses will prove their worth over time, eventually lifting up their undervalued stocks to the higher prices they deserve.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!