08.01.2026 20:15:00
2 Top Vanguard Funds That Can Be Great Investments to Hang on to for the Long Haul
Are you worrying about where the stock market may be going this year, whether the Fed will cut rates, or whether the economy will be in good shape?These issues can have significant effects on stocks, but only in the short term. If you're investing for the long haul and planning on holding on to your investments for years, you don't have to worry about these kinds of things. Warren Buffett has remained invested in the market for decades, even amid wars and all sorts of economic turbulence.The big advantage long-term investors have is that they don't have to care about what's going on in the market every day. Over a period of 20 or 30 years, the types of short-term developments impacting the market each day will look insignificant compared to much broader and longer-term trends. And over the long term, the U.S. economy has done just fine and is likely to continue doing so.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
