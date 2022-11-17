2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett is widely recognized as one of the best investors in history, and it's not hard to see why. His investment portfolio through Berkshire Hathaway was worth $306 billion at the end of the third quarter, and unrealized capital gains accounted for more than half of that sum. That success has inspired countless investors to follow in his footsteps.With that in mind, two Buffett stocks currently stand out from the pack. The first is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and the second is a new addition to Berkshire's portfolio, chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM).Here's what investors should know.Continue reading