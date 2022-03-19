|
19.03.2022 11:23:00
2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has a stock portfolio worth about $350 billion with dozens of holdings, most of which were hand-picked by legendary investor Warren Buffett himself. While some of the portfolio has held up quite well in the recent market downturn, most of Buffett's stocks are trading for significantly less than their recent highs.With that in mind, now could be a great time to look for buying opportunities. Here are two stocks from Berkshire's portfolio that look especially attractive from a long-term perspective as we approach the end of the first quarter of 2022.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!