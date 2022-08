2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The economy is an enigma. Inflation is at a 40-year high, but the country added a whopping 528,000 jobs in July -- more than double the number predicted. Unemployment is extremely low at just 3.5%, and wages rose 5.2% year over year, offsetting some of the inflation effects. Are these macroeconomic contrarieties a buy signal or a sell signal?If you are a long-term investor or seasoned money manager in the style of Warren Buffett, it's all just noise. Buying and holding stock in terrific companies is a sound strategy when the market is up -- and even better when the market is offering discounts.Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and RH (NYSE: RH) are two Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) holdings that may interest investors. Let's take a look at why now might be a good time to buy these two stocks.Continue reading