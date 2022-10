2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett is well-known for his value-oriented approach to investing, but Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) also holds some intriguing growth stocks in its portfolio. With the growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite index now down roughly 31.6% across 2022's trading, this could be the right time to heed one of Buffett's most-quoted bits of investing wisdom: "Be greedy when others are fearful." Two growth stocks in the Berkshire portfolio that look like strong candidates to apply that strategy to now are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW).Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading