|
03.10.2022 16:48:39
2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now
Warren Buffett is well-known for his value-oriented approach to investing, but Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) also holds some intriguing growth stocks in its portfolio. With the growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite index now down roughly 31.6% across 2022's trading, this could be the right time to heed one of Buffett's most-quoted bits of investing wisdom: "Be greedy when others are fearful." Two growth stocks in the Berkshire portfolio that look like strong candidates to apply that strategy to now are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW).Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!