2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett has famously said: "Price is what you pay. Value is what you get." With sell-offs across the market pushing stock prices down, long-term investors have the chance to seize great value if they put their money behind the right companies.If you've got your financial bases covered and have money available for investment, here's why buying these two Buffett-backed stocks could help you score very strong returns. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue reading