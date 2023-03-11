|
11.03.2023 13:00:00
2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now
From 1965 through 2022, CEO Warren Buffett's holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) turned every dollar invested in Berkshire stock into $37,875. That's 57 years (and counting) of turning strong stock picks and full acquisitions into returns for shareholders. It's also solid proof that it can pay off to see what Buffett has been buying and following his lead.Every quarter, Berkshire discloses what stocks it owns on a form 13F that's filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Two stocks that have long been present on those Berkshire 13F forms are Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and HP (NYSE: HPQ). Here's what Buffett likely sees in these companies and why you should consider buying these two stocks today.From Buffett's purchase of See's Candies in 1972 to his large bet on Coca-Cola stock in the 1980s, the Oracle of Omaha has a keen eye for identifying brands that can stand the test of time.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
