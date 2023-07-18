|
18.07.2023 16:21:00
2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now
If investing were a sport, Warren Buffett would indisputably be in its hall of fame. Guiding the ship of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) for more than six decades, Buffett continuously writes a masterclass in spotting high-growth, high-value businesses. His strategic investments are well-documented, often used as a blueprint by eager investors worldwide.And there is nothing wrong with walking down Wall Street in Buffett's perfectly placed footsteps. Why not learn from the best?In this context, two holdings in Berkshire's portfolio stand out as robust investment opportunities right now. I'm looking at credit card processor Visa (NYSE: V) and mobile network operator T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS). These firms not only embody Buffett's investing strategy but also show potential for continued growth in the foreseeable future.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
