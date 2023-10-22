|
22.10.2023 15:15:00
2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now
Warren Buffett has long profited by buying established companies in some measure of distress. His approach evolved as conditions changed over the years, most notably with his about-face on technology stocks. That shift eventually led to Apple making up more than 45% of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio.Moreover, Berkshire takes into account other philosophies, as his lieutenants make more of the investment decisions. One notable change is with IPO stocks, a type of investment Buffett always avoided. Given that sentiment, one has to assume his lieutenants made the calls to buy Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU).Now, with those stocks taking advantage of emerging opportunities, they could make investors very wealthy over time.
