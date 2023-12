2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

Since taking control of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, company Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett has amassed an enviable portfolio of stocks, collectively worth more than $361 billion, as of this writing. Those who've invested along with Buffett -- either through owning Berkshire Hathaway shares or by mimicking his investing approach -- have made fortunes along the way.That doesn't mean every investor should simply buy and hold every stock Warren Buffett owns through Berkshire today -- especially considering the vast majority of the enormous portfolio is focused on just four mega-cap stocks. Buffett himself has even said he'd invest very differently if he were managing significantly less money, specifically by focusing on small-cap stocks to drive outperformance.Even so, that raises the question: Which Warren Buffett stocks are actually worth buying right now? I think the following two tech stocks stand out from the rest.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel