2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

Warren Buffett needs little introduction.The Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO is regarded as the greatest investors of all time, and it's clear why. His conglomerate has doubled the annual return of the S&P 500 index over a nearly 60-year career, averaging 19.8% compared to 9.9% for the broad-market index. Buffett is also admired because thousands of investors have gotten rich with him simply by buying and holding shares of Berkshire Hathaway. Any investor can follow along with Berkshire's investment as well, as the company reports its stock holdings every quarter.