|
07.03.2024 13:51:00
2 Top Web3 Stocks to Buy in March
The Web3 vision is almost easier to define by explaining what it's meant to replace. "Web 1" was the early years of the internet, with static web pages and very little interaction from the user. Content publishers published content and consumers consumed it. Any old web server could get the job done, and e-commerce was an absolute toddler at this stage."Web 2" is what we have today, an online landscape largely defined and controlled by social media. Content creators wrap their messages in short-form videos and a barrage of online posts, all tied to advertising services. Here, the whole system is set up to generate money from consumer views and clicks, funneling everything through giant hubs owned by Meta Platforms, Alphabet, TikTok parent ByteDance, and so on.The "Web 3" revolution should replace that centralized top-down control with a freer and more personalized system. The next generation of online content creators can push Facebook, Google, and X aside to share their stuff across many peer-to-peer networks without a central hub.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
|Web3 Corp Registered Shs
|9,00
|63,64%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinshoffnungen und US-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Blick: ATX und DAX pendeln um die Nulllinie -- Dow Jones höher -- Asiens Börsen zum Wochenschluss mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt bringen die starken Vorgaben keinen Schwung. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind unterdessen stabile Notierungen zu sehen. Die US-Börsen verzeichnen Aufschläge. An den größten Börsen in Asien waren am Freitag Gewinne zu sehen.