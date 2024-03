2 Top Web3 Stocks to Buy in March

The Web3 vision is almost easier to define by explaining what it's meant to replace. "Web 1" was the early years of the internet, with static web pages and very little interaction from the user. Content publishers published content and consumers consumed it. Any old web server could get the job done, and e-commerce was an absolute toddler at this stage."Web 2" is what we have today, an online landscape largely defined and controlled by social media. Content creators wrap their messages in short-form videos and a barrage of online posts, all tied to advertising services. Here, the whole system is set up to generate money from consumer views and clicks, funneling everything through giant hubs owned by Meta Platforms, Alphabet, TikTok parent ByteDance, and so on.The "Web 3" revolution should replace that centralized top-down control with a freer and more personalized system. The next generation of online content creators can push Facebook, Google, and X aside to share their stuff across many peer-to-peer networks without a central hub.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel