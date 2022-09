2 Trillion-Dollar Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Technology investors enjoyed monster gains during 2020 and 2021, even during the height of a once-in-a-century pandemic. The most innovative companies in the U.S. helped pull humanity through that challenging time and were aptly rewarded. But the stock market is giving back some of those gains in 2022 as the economic environment shifts to one with higher inflation and rising interest rates.As a result, the Nasdaq -100 technology index is in a bear market with a year-to-date loss of 24%. But history is proof that a down market can be the best time to invest, because a recovery to new highs typically follows, broadly speaking, given enough time.The key is to focus on quality stocks. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are already the two largest listed companies in the U.S., boasting market valuations of $2.5 trillion and $1.9 trillion, respectively, but they might also be among the best performers in the future. Here's why.Continue reading