2 Trillion-Dollar "Magnificent Seven" Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in April (Hint: Neither of Them Is Nvidia)

The "Magnificent Seven" is a collection of the world's largest technology stocks. They earned the name last year when they delivered an average gain of 112%, which crushed the 24% return of the S&P 500 index. The seven stocks include:Some members of the group are faltering in 2024, with Tesla stock sinking 33% and Apple down by 12%. By comparison, the S&P 500 is up 9% this year and is trading near an all-time high.But even though some of the Magnificent Seven stocks are trailing the market right now, others like Microsoft and Amazon continue to outperform. Here's why those two businesses are a buy this month, even though they are trading near their best-ever levels.