2 Trillion-Dollar "Magnificent Seven" Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

The "Magnificent Seven" is the apt moniker placed on a group of seven of the world's largest technology companies:The Magnificent Seven stocks delivered an average return of 112.7% in 2023, handily outperforming the S&P 500 index, which was up just 24%. Last year, owning all seven of them worked like a charm, but the group is fraying in the early stages of 2024, with Tesla stock plunging 29% and Apple down 12% so far this year.As a result, investors might have to be more selective in 2024. Here's why Alphabet and Meta Platforms might be two of the best Magnificent Seven stocks to buy this month.