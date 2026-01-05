The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
|
05.01.2026 13:35:00
2 Trillion-Dollar Stocks That Could Beat the Market in 2026
Last year was an amazing one for several members of the "Magnificent Seven." Alphabet was the best-performing of them all, with its shares soaring more than 60%. Nvidia also continued to ride the artificial intelligence (AI) tailwind and had a strong showing.However, some were not so lucky. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) both underperformed broader equities in 2025. Even so, both tech leaders could perform much better in 2026. More importantly, both remain excellent buy-and-hold options. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!