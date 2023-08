2 Ultra-Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Dividend stocks can be a port in the storm. Thanks to powerful wealth-building vehicles like dividend reinvestment plans, these stocks can take advantage of the power of both dollar -cost averaging and compounding. However, not all dividend stocks are great buys. Companies with unusually high yields can be particularly risky for a variety of reasons. Which high-yield dividend stocks stand out as top buys right now? Pharmaceutical giant Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TAK) and telecom stalwart AT&T (NYSE: T) both screen as attractive buys at current levels. Read on to find out more about these two elite dividend stocks.Takeda Pharmaceutical is a global leader in the pharmaceutical industry, with a diversified portfolio of drugs and vaccines. The company has a strong presence in Japan, the U.S., Europe, and emerging markets. Takeda focuses on four therapeutic areas: oncology, rare diseases, neuroscience, and gastroenterology. The company also has a robust pipeline of experimental drugs and vaccines, with over 50 candidates in ongoing clinical trials. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel