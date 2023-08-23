|
23.08.2023 20:22:14
2 Ultra-Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Dividend stocks can be a port in the storm. Thanks to powerful wealth-building vehicles like dividend reinvestment plans, these stocks can take advantage of the power of both dollar-cost averaging and compounding. However, not all dividend stocks are great buys. Companies with unusually high yields can be particularly risky for a variety of reasons. Which high-yield dividend stocks stand out as top buys right now? Pharmaceutical giant Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TAK) and telecom stalwart AT&T (NYSE: T) both screen as attractive buys at current levels. Read on to find out more about these two elite dividend stocks.Takeda Pharmaceutical is a global leader in the pharmaceutical industry, with a diversified portfolio of drugs and vaccines. The company has a strong presence in Japan, the U.S., Europe, and emerging markets. Takeda focuses on four therapeutic areas: oncology, rare diseases, neuroscience, and gastroenterology. The company also has a robust pipeline of experimental drugs and vaccines, with over 50 candidates in ongoing clinical trials. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!