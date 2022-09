2 Ultra-Growth Stocks That Are Leading the Market Recovery

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

We still may be in a bear market, but investors have reason to be optimistic again. After the stock market languished through the first half of 2022, stocks have suddenly shown signs of life. As of Aug. 29, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is up 14% since its bottom on June 16, while the S&P 500 has gained 10% since then.Recent comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell calling for a continued increase in interest rates cooled off the market rally, but there are a number of reasons why stocks have bounced back, including signs that inflation is finally easing, generally strong corporate earnings in the second quarter, and the unemployment rate's remaining near all-time lows.