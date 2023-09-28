|
2 Ultra-Growth Stocks That Are Leading the Market Recovery
Growth stocks suffered last year as rising inflation and general economic woes weighed on the market. Investors preferred safer stocks, such as those that pay dividends or companies selling goods or services we always need -- like healthcare. Since the start of this year, though, investors have begun to look toward brighter days, and to prepare, they're snapping up growth stocks.A bull market may be right around the corner, and these sorts of players are likely to benefit from that environment. Two ultra-growth stocks already are leading the market recovery. I'm talking about Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), posting gains of 50% and about 100%, respectively, this year. And the good news is they both have what it takes to climb higher over time. Let's take a closer look.Amazon is a leader in two high-growth industries: e-commerce and cloud computing, which are both set to expand in the double digits throughout this decade. And Amazon may be better positioned than ever to benefit. That's because Amazon has spent the past year or so improving its cost structure by cutting jobs, making its fulfillment network more efficient, and focusing investments in key areas such as technology infrastructure.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
