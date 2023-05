2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Right Now -- and 1 I Wouldn't Touch With a 10-Foot Pole

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

How high is too high when it comes to dividend stocks? Of course, every income investor wants as much yield as possible. However, they also want the lowest risk possible.The good news is that some stocks with especially juicy dividends aren't overly risky. The bad news is that others are quite risky. Here are two ultra-high-yield dividend stocks I'd buy right now -- and one I wouldn't touch with a 10-foot pole.Easterly Government Properties (NYSE: DEA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily leases properties to federal agencies that it views as mission-critical. These agencies include the Federal Bureau of Investigation, General Services Administration, and Veterans Administration.Continue reading