2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2024

Buying cash-generating businesses when their dividend yields are high and their stock prices are low is a time-tested strategy for amassing wealth in the stock market. If you're interested in implementing this approach in your own portfolio, here are two stocks to consider investing in today.Verizon (NYSE: VZ) is a popular stock among income-seeking investors. It's easy to see why. The telecom giant's shares are currently offering an enticing 6.5% yield on your investment dollars.As people spend more time online, 5G wireless and broadband internet services are quickly becoming necessities. Verizon, which has garnered a reputation for fast and reliable service among businesses and consumers alike, is a leader in these increasingly indispensable areas.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel