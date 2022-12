2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Up to 46% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's officially the homestretch for 2022, and if you're like most investors, you can't wait to put this year into the rearview mirror. Following one of the least volatile years in a decade, 2022 has featured bear markets across the board for all three major U.S. indexes, as well as the worst year for the bond market on record.But if there's a bright side to the market's poor performance, it's that long-term investors are being given a unique opportunity to scoop up amazing companies at a discount valuation.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading