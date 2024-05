2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Yields Above 11% That Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist

At any given time, you can find at least a handful of dividend-paying stocks that offer ultra-high yields. Unfortunately, the stock market rarely allows dividend yields to rise so high unless there are reasons to expect trouble ahead for the underlying businesses.Since 1928, the S&P 500 index has delivered a total return that works out to 9.7% annually, on average. Thousands of hedge fund managers try to beat this figure, but relatively few do so consistently enough to grow their personal wealth beyond $1 billion.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel