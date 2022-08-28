|
28.08.2022 11:18:00
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at These Prices
If you are put off by the meager 1.5% or so yield you have to accept from an S&P 500 Index fund, then you're likely to start salivating at the 6.1% yield from Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) or the 7% yield from Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD). The best part? These two midstream energy names have reliable businesses that handily cover the distributions they are paying. You will regret not doing a deep dive here if you are looking at dividend stocks today. Here are some important facts to get your research started.Enterprise and Enbridge both own midstream energy infrastructure. That basically means they own the pipelines, storage, processing facilities, and transportation assets that help to move energy from where it gets brought up from the ground to where it gets consumed by end users. The vast majority of the revenues these two industry giants bring in are from fees, so the price of the commodities and products that flow through their systems is not the main driver of financial performance.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
