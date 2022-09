2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at These Prices

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stocks have been under a lot of pressure this year, weighed down by rising interest rates to combat inflation. If there's a silver lining to the sell-off, dividend yields move inversely to stock prices. Because of that, many dividend yields are much higher right now.Two dividend stocks with big-time yields are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW). That's largely due to the sell-off in their stock prices this year. Here's why income-focused investors won't want to miss that opportunity.Shares of EPR Properties have tumbled more than 20% from their most recent high. That pushed the real estate investment trust's (REIT) dividend yield up to 7.7%. It's more than double the REIT sector's average and several times the 1.6% dividend yield on an S&P 500 index fund. Continue reading