|
26.10.2023 12:08:00
2 Ultra-High-Yield Real Estate Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid
Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have gotten crushed because of rising interest rates. That's due to a couple of factors. REITs borrow a lot of money to acquire and develop real estate. That debt has gotten a lot more expensive. Meanwhile, rising rates drive up the yields on income-producing investments like bonds and bank CDs. As a result, REIT share prices have fallen, increasing their yields to compensate investors for their higher risk profiles.Several REITs offer very enticing dividend yields these days, including Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE: CHCT) and EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR). Their big-time yields make them stocks that income-seeking investors should buy hand over fist. However, investors need to be careful, because not all high-yielding REITs are worth buying. Despite its lofty yield, income-focused investors should avoid Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!