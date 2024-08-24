|
24.08.2024 14:50:00
2 Ultra-High-Yield Real Estate Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid
Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can be great income-producing investments. They tend to offer much higher dividend yields (4% on average these days compared to a sub-1.5% dividend yield on the S&P 500). Meanwhile, the best ones aim to consistently increase their payments.W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) and EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) are ideal REITs for those seeking a sustainable and growing income stream. They're much better options than the much higher-yielding Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY), which might need to cut its dividend once again. Annaly Capital Management currently offers a jaw-dropping dividend yield of nearly 13%. That's almost 10 times higher than the S&P 500. While mortgage REITs like Annaly tend to have higher yields, this one seems to be at a higher risk of reduction than others in the sector. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
