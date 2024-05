2 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in May

If you're looking to generate passive income for your portfolio, look no further than dividend stocks. High-yield dividend stocks can be an excellent source of income while you sleep. But they offer another benefit: They tend to outperform the broader market.According to a recent study by Hartford Funds, in collaboration with Ned Davis Research, analysts found that dividend-paying companies have delivered annualized returns of 9.17%, outperforming the S&P 500 index with less volatility over the past 50 years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel