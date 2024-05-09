|
09.05.2024 14:20:00
2 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in May
If you're looking to generate passive income for your portfolio, look no further than dividend stocks. High-yield dividend stocks can be an excellent source of income while you sleep. But they offer another benefit: They tend to outperform the broader market.According to a recent study by Hartford Funds, in collaboration with Ned Davis Research, analysts found that dividend-paying companies have delivered annualized returns of 9.17%, outperforming the S&P 500 index with less volatility over the past 50 years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!