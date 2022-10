2 Ultra-High-Yielding Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Climate change, and the potential impacts it will have, remains an issue without definitive conclusions, but there's no question that the world is trying to shift away from fossil fuels and toward cleaner and renewable alternatives. The process has just been very slow, as all energy transitions tend to be. That's why investors looking for high-yield energy investments will likely find Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) and TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) enticing places to park $1,000 today.Carbon fuels are not all equal when it comes to emissions. The really dirty options, like coal and heavy oils like bunker fuel, are materially less desirable than a cleaner-burning fuel like natural gas. Fortunately for investors, master limited partnership (MLP) Enterprise Products Partners has been focusing on natural gas and natural gas liquids for decades, which is expected to be a transition fuel as the world shifts away from dirtier energy options. The MLP's yield is a hefty 8% today. It's also worth noting that Enterprise Products has increased its distribution annually for 24 consecutive years.Image source: Getty Images.