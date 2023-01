2 Ultra-High-Yielding Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The energy sector can put a jolt into your passive income these days. Many companies across the industry offer high yields because of lower valuations and higher payout ratios. That enables investors to earn more income from their investments.Two energy stocks with big-time yields are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD). They can turn $1,000 into a pretty lucrative passive income stream.Energy Transfer recently gave its investors another huge raise. The master limited partnership (MLP) boosted its quarterly distribution payment by 15%, raising it to $0.305 per unit each quarter. That's 75% more than the company paid in the year-ago period. It also returned the MLP's payout level to its former peak; Energy Transfer had slashed its distribution by 50% in 2020 to retain more cash for debt reduction. Continue reading