2 Ultra-High-Yielding Real Estate Stocks to Buy With $1,000

A high-yielding stock is great, but a sustainable high yield combined with upside potential in the stock price is even better. Because of the bear market in stocks, there are some excellent opportunities, and for income-seeking investors, the real estate sector is a great place to look.Two real estate stocks in particular that have excellent dividend yields and lots of room to grow are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) and Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG). Here's why these stocks have the potential to beat the market over the long run, especially for investors who buy on the 2022 dip.EPR Properties held up quite well during the stock market downturn until recently. A couple of months ago, we learned that Regal Entertainment's parent company, Cineworld, filed for bankruptcy. And Regal is EPR's second-largest tenant. So, investors were understandably nervous about this development -- not just because of the Regal-occupied properties, but what it could mean for the rest of the theater industry, as movie theaters make up over 40% of this particular real estate investment trust's (REIT's) rent.