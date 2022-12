2 Ultra-Reliable Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors who want to put their money to work for them in the stock market are justifiably nervous about buying shares of anything lately. The benchmark S&P 500 index that tracks the largest publicly traded businesses is down a frightening 17% from the peak it reached in January. The Nasdaq Composite index, which tracks a lot more growth stocks than the S&P 500, is down a stunning 30% from the peak it set less than a year ago.Rather than completely staying on the sidelines, cautious investors are increasingly attracted to dividend-paying stocks. With inflation on the rise, it's easy to understand why. According to Fidelity, dividend stocks in the S&P 500 contributed 54% of the index's total return during periods when inflation averaged 5% or higher.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading