2 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks With Extremely Low Payout Ratios

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Are you worried about how safe dividend stocks are right now? One thing you can do is look at stocks that have a very low payout ratio and a healthy margin of safety in case inflation or a downturn in the economy chips away at the company's profitability. A couple of top dividend stocks with incredibly low payout ratios are Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST). Should you add them to your portfolio today?Pfizer is generating tons of cash, largely due to its COVID-19 vaccine revenue. This year, the company estimates it will bring in approximately $100 billion in revenue from all of its products. Because of that, the company expects to report an adjusted per-share profit of at least $6.25. That's plenty of room to cover its dividend, which totals $1.40 per share over the course of a full year. From a cash flow perspective, the business also looks rock solid. Last year, Pfizer generated around $30 billion in free cash flow, and its dividend payments this year will be around $8.8 billion. Even a steep decline in cash flow -- which is unlikely -- would leave the business with plenty of room to distribute money back to shareholders.Continue reading