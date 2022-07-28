|
28.07.2022 17:30:00
2 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks With Extremely Low Payout Ratios
Are you worried about how safe dividend stocks are right now? One thing you can do is look at stocks that have a very low payout ratio and a healthy margin of safety in case inflation or a downturn in the economy chips away at the company's profitability. A couple of top dividend stocks with incredibly low payout ratios are Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST). Should you add them to your portfolio today?Pfizer is generating tons of cash, largely due to its COVID-19 vaccine revenue. This year, the company estimates it will bring in approximately $100 billion in revenue from all of its products. Because of that, the company expects to report an adjusted per-share profit of at least $6.25. That's plenty of room to cover its dividend, which totals $1.40 per share over the course of a full year. From a cash flow perspective, the business also looks rock solid. Last year, Pfizer generated around $30 billion in free cash flow, and its dividend payments this year will be around $8.8 billion. Even a steep decline in cash flow -- which is unlikely -- would leave the business with plenty of room to distribute money back to shareholders.Continue reading
