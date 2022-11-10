|
10.11.2022 14:15:00
2 Ultra-Safe Passive Income Stocks to Buy Right Now
Loading up on passive income stocks is a great way to ride out a bear market. Reliable cash distributions are a proven way to minimize losses, and elite dividend stocks tend to be among the first to recover following marketwide downturns. Which top-tier passive income stocks should investors consider buying right now? Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) are two blue chip biopharmaceutical companies with ample free cash flow and a strong track record of raising their dividends on a regular basis. Here's why investors may want to add these two names to their portfolios soon.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!