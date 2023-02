2 Unbelievably Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After the stock market's poor performance of the past year or so, there are plenty of stocks that look attractive from a long-term perspective. However, there are some that look very cheap, and in this video, Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel and Fool.com contributor Tyler Crowe discuss two in particular -- both of which trade for single-digit P/E ratios -- that are worth a closer look right now .*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Feb. 23, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 23, 2023.Continue reading