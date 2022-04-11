2 Under-the-Radar Biotech Stocks to Buy in 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing in biotechnology companies is both difficult and incredibly exciting. Watching as a company goes through the regulatory approval process, from a fledgling early-stage clinical trial biotech to an industry juggernaut, can be exhilarating. While positive outcomes aren't guaranteed in clinical trials, let's look at two promising companies at different stages of development. Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) has a promising drug candidate in phase 1/2 clinical trials, while Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) is looking to expand the labeling of its Optune device into larger markets. If results continue to be positive, both healthcare companies could be in for a multibillion-dollar windfall.After a sluggish past few years, including a 37% slump in its stock price since the start of the year, Blueprint Medicines now looks ready to charge ahead. Its primary focus has been mastocytosis, a disease in which certain types of cells release substances that can cause signs and symptoms similar to those of an allergic reaction -- and result in severe inflammation and organ damage. Continue reading