Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
11.04.2022 17:30:00
2 Under-the-Radar Biotech Stocks to Buy in 2022
Investing in biotechnology companies is both difficult and incredibly exciting. Watching as a company goes through the regulatory approval process, from a fledgling early-stage clinical trial biotech to an industry juggernaut, can be exhilarating. While positive outcomes aren't guaranteed in clinical trials, let's look at two promising companies at different stages of development. Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) has a promising drug candidate in phase 1/2 clinical trials, while Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) is looking to expand the labeling of its Optune device into larger markets. If results continue to be positive, both healthcare companies could be in for a multibillion-dollar windfall.After a sluggish past few years, including a 37% slump in its stock price since the start of the year, Blueprint Medicines now looks ready to charge ahead. Its primary focus has been mastocytosis, a disease in which certain types of cells release substances that can cause signs and symptoms similar to those of an allergic reaction -- and result in severe inflammation and organ damage. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Biotech Holdings LtdShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Biotech Holdings LtdShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg belastet weiter: ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Letztlich kräftige Verluste in Asien
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich auch zum Handelsschluss auf rotem Terrain. Die amerikanischen Börsen notieren zum Wochenbeginn mit Abschlägen. Die asiatischen Indizes gaben zum Wochenstart kräftig nach.