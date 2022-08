2 Under-the-Radar Biotech Stocks to Buy in 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Whenever a small drugmaker fails to earn approval for a new product, its shares are likely to drop. But these regulatory headwinds can sometimes create excellent buying opportunities in the volatile biotech industry, provided the company in question can address regulators' concerns and eventually receive the green light for its product.Many companies find themselves in this very situation as we speak. Two in particular look promising: Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) and Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB). These aren't the most prominent biotechs, and their shares look somewhat risky. But there are good reasons to consider initiating positions in both. Continue reading