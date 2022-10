2 Under-the-Radar Biotech Stocks to Buy in 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Popularity can sometimes drive stocks higher in the short term, even if the companies behind them aren't performing particularly well. But that's not a bet investors focused on the long term want to make. Ultimately, corporations that aren't the biggest or the most famous names in their sectors can perform well in the long run, provided their businesses are robust.With that said, let's examine two biotech stocks that could be excellent long-term bets: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT). These aren't the best-known drugmakers out there, and both are still unprofitable, which makes them a bit more risky than average. But both also carry substantial upside potential. Here's why. Continue reading