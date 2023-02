2 Under-the-Radar Biotech Stocks to Buy in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the past couple of years, biotech players working on coronavirus vaccines and treatments have taken center stage. And some still make great investment choices. But there also are many other treatment areas and companies in the biotech space that are worth investors' attention.Right now, I'm thinking about two companies specializing in oncology. They've got products on the market and exciting pipelines. In fact, these players have what it takes to deliver growth today and over time. Let's take a look at these innovative under-the-radar biotech stocks to add to your portfolio this year.Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN) sells four drugs for indications including Hodgkin's lymphoma, urothelial cancer, and breast cancer. Three of these products posted double-digit growth in the first nine months of last year. Tivdak won approval for cervical cancer in September 2021 -- so the company couldn't report a year-over-year growth figure for the product.Continue reading