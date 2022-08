2 Under-the-Radar Chip Stocks to Buy for the Long Run

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The chip sector (also known as the semiconductor sector) has grown in importance at an accelerated pace over the last few years as consumers and businesses demand more digitally capable products and services. In fact, the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXX) has delivered a five-year return of 180%, which crushed the 121% return of the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 index over the same period. Investors are clearly seeing value in the companies involved in the chip space, and it's never too late to start building new positions.Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) and MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) are in the semiconductor-service segment, and they both reported their second-quarter earnings results on July 28. Here's why both stocks are a buy for the long term.