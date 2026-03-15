Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
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15.03.2026 11:43:00
2 Under-the-Radar Defense Stocks That Could Double as Military Budgets Surge
Defense stocks are in demand again, thanks to the Iran war and the war in Ukraine. While the S&P 500 is down around 1% so far this year, the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF is up more than 11%. There are obvious ways to benefit from this trend, such as investing in large-cap defense stocks such as L3Harris, Northrop Grumman, and Lockheed Martin. However, those giants are relatively stable, so their growth is less likely to escalate quickly.However, under-the-radar defense stocks such as AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS) could deliver better returns because they have higher growth profiles. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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