2 Under-the-Radar Gaming Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's hard to find under-the-radar video game companies in the public markets. With so much consolidation in the industry, there just aren't that many stocks left to buy. But over the past few years, investors have gotten increasingly bullish on new-age video game companies like Roblox and Sea Limited, and even back-end development platforms like Unity.Traditional studios and publishers haven't gotten much love. That's why I think many of these legacy studios are underappreciated by investors right now. Two top examples are Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO). Here's why you can buy both stocks and hold on for solid returns over the next decade. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading