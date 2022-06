2 Under-the-Radar Gaming Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Video games have become the largest entertainment industry, with an estimated annual value of around $200 billion. Gaming has always been a promising area to check for under-the-radar growth stocks, since it's an industry that is not widely understood on Wall Street. One of the reasons is that video game companies don't provide year-to-year revenue growth like typical growth stocks, but they still can deliver market-beating returns. The outlook for more growth in the industry over the next decade looks very favorable. Various technological trends, such as cloud gaming, faster mobile connection speeds, and ongoing advancement in graphics technology, are making games more accessible and better-looking, and that is a perfect recipe for more players and more revenue growth.While investors can't go wrong investing in the top game companies, two promising ideas that could deliver great returns are gaming peripherals brand Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR) and under-followed game producer Ubisoft Entertainment (OTC: UBSFF) (OTC: UBSFY).Continue reading