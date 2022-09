2 Under-the-Radar Gaming Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When investors think of gaming , names like Activision Blizzard or Electronic Arts often come to mind. Indeed, both companies own franchises that have captivated gamers for decades. Zion Market Research also forecasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% for the industry through 2028, indicating the sector should remain a compelling investment.Nonetheless, the industry stretches well beyond game development, also encompassing support industries and conglomerates. To this end, investors wanting to drive returns with video game stocks should look closely at Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE).Admittedly, AMD is far from "under the radar" in the semiconductor industry. Its CPUs and GPUs have earned increasing attention for technical and market share gains in the PC and data center industries. But that notoriety does not always extend to gaming. Even when investors think of gaming semiconductors, they typically look to Nvidia, as it started by developing chips for gaming purposes.Continue reading