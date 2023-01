2 Under-the-Radar Gaming Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While companies such as Nintendo, Sony (NYSE: SONY), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) dominate the video game space, investing in smaller companies that contribute to the $195 billion industry could be a great way to profit off the market's growth. According to Grand View Research, the video game industry will see a compound annual growth rate of 12.9% until at least 2030. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) each play crucial roles in video games, with one company providing key components to consoles and the other developing some of the industry's most anticipated games.Along with other promising parts of their businesses, AMD and Warner Bros. Discovery are under-the-radar gaming stocks you can buy now and hold forever. Here's why. Continue reading