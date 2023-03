2 Under-the-Radar Gaming Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In the 2022 bear market, gaming stocks were some of the unexpected losers. The pandemic frontloaded gaming growth in 2020 and 2021 amid the lockdowns, but after consumers returned to pre-pandemic entertainment options, revenue growth in gaming reversed. Industry analysts at Newzoo reported a 4% decline in gaming revenue in 2022, even as the number of players rose to 3.2 billion, up from 3.1 billion in 2021. That decline has hampered growth in companies that are partially or exclusively focused on gaming.However, if Newzoo's forecast of 3.5 billion gamers by 2025 proves true, gaming investors will likely view the 2022 revenue decline as a short-term correction. After all, according to report by Axios, the revenue decline in gaming was largely based in mobile gaming, but these games are gaining popularity in new, "mobile-centric regions" across the world. Meanwhile, PC gaming revenue continues to grow and much of the decline in console-gaming-based revenue could be sourced in lingering supply chain and game development issues from the pandemic. As the industry experiences a likely resumption in revenue growth, gaming should again boost the tech sector and provide a catalyst for less conventional video game stocks like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE).Continue reading