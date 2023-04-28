28.04.2023 11:25:00

2 Under-the-Radar Gaming Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Video games are a massive market, projected to hit $385 billion this year and continue growing at a compound annual growth rate of about 8% through 2027, achieving a value of $522 billion. The industry attracts millions of customers each year, so it's not surprising that tech behemoths like Microsoft, Apple, and Sony are major players in the sector. However, gaming is vast, with smaller companies also a great way to invest in the high-profit industry. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and ASUSTeK Computer (OTC: ASUUY) have carved out solid positions in key aspects of gaming, making their stocks attractive buys for the long term. Here's more about these two under-the-radar gaming stocks that you can buy and hold for the next decade. Continue reading
Vor langem Wochenende: ATX beendet Freitagshandel stärker -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der ATX konnte vor dem verlängerten Wochenende von den starken US-Vorgaben profitieren. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag nach einem Kursabfall wieder aufwärts.

