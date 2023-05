2 Under-the-Radar Gaming Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Inflation has eased for 10 consecutive months, with prices rising 4.9% in April after hitting a high of 9.1% in June 2022. As economic headwinds gradually improve, so, too, will consumer-reliant markets like the video game industry. Easing inflation should allow players to increase discretionary spending, so now is a prime time to add a gaming stock to your portfolio before it's too late.Titans of the industry like Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo have long dominated gaming with the popularity of their respective consoles. However, lesser-known game companies that focus on other aspects of the market might offer more substantial gains over the long term as they could have more room to grow. Here are two under-the-radar gaming stocks you can buy and hold for the next decade. Continue reading